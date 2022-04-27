Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.74

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.74 and traded as high as $58.88. Swisscom shares last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 13,459 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCMWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.33.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.