Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $1,597,354.50 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $586,776.08.

On Monday, February 28th, George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.19. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,280,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after purchasing an additional 259,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.