Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “
Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $831.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 5.31. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
