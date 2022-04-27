Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $831.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 5.31. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

