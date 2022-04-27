Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average is $190.84. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.78.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

