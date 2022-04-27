Strong Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $1.06 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for $27.92 or 0.00072671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.07370451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

