StockNews.com Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.48 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Capri by 239.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.