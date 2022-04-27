State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $114,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. 128,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405,292. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

