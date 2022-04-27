State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Crown Castle International worth $107,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

