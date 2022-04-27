State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,087 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $40,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 55,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

