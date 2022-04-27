State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,163 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.31. 1,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

