State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $35,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.23.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.25. 17,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.