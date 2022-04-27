State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.79 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $36,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,110. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $249.96 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.62.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

