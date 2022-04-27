State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $39,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,846. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $647.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

