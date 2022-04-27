State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,360 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,053.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.72. 5,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

