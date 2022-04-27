Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $77.01 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 2526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

