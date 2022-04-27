Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $10.93. Star Group shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 35,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $407.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Star Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Star Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

