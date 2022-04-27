Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.41.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.60%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

