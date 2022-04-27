SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,704,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 128,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,941. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About SPYR (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

