Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Down 6.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.48. 1,508,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 512,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25.
In other Spring Valley Acquisition news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV)
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.