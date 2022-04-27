Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Down 6.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.48. 1,508,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 512,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25.

In other Spring Valley Acquisition news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,257,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

