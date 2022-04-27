Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $42.84

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $41.62. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 6,029 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.