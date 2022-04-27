Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $42.84

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $41.62. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 6,029 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

