SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 5,426,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,582,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

