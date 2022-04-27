Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 5.3%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.
About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sow Good (SOWG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.