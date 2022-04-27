Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.71. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

