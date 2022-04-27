Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.59. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

