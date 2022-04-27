SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00110470 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

