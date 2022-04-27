Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.01. 996,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,931,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Snap by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Snap by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap by 18.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after buying an additional 179,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $4,146,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

