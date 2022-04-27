Smoothy (SMTY) Hits Market Cap of $123,880.64

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $123,880.64 and approximately $345,529.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.02 or 0.07380090 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

