Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.05% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 563,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 358,484 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,127,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 154,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

