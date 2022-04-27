Smith Moore & CO. Takes $111,000 Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 161.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 18,127.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 423,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Landec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

