Smith Moore & CO. Sells 864 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

BABA traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 398,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,172,980. The company has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

