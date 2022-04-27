Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,679 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,797,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,264,000 after purchasing an additional 181,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,642,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 237,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 65,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,062. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

