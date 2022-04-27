Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,324 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 59,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

ALL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

