Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,025 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. 36,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

