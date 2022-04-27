Smith Moore & CO. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

VOOV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,818. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.42.

