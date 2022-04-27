Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. 472,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,297. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.