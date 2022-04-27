Smith Moore & CO. Buys Shares of 3,295 Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYJ traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.