Smith Moore & CO. Buys 9,500 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,967,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,149,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

