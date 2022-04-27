Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

