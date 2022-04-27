SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 36,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 43,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

