SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 36,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 43,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)
