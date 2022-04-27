Skylands Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $271.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.