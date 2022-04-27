Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75 to $2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.