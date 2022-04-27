Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.