Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.60. 1,159,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,002. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.22.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

