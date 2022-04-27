Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

BSRR opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

