Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Declines By 88.0%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WRAC stock remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,468,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
