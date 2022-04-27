Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Increases By 446.7%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TOWTF remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,009. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Tower One Wireless (Get Rating)
