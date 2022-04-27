Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Increases By 446.7%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,009. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Tower One Wireless (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

