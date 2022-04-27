Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Drops By 96.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,380. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

