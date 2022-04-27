Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Drops By 87.4%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SMCAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 182,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88. SMC has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

