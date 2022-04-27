Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Rises By 400.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$882.95 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,257.80. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $882.95 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00.

About Schweiter Technologies (Get Rating)

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative faÃ§ade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

