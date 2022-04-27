Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Rises By 400.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$882.95 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,257.80. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $882.95 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00.
About Schweiter Technologies (Get Rating)
