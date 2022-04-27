Short Interest in Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Grows By 2,690.0%

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 2,690.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Redline Communications Group stock remained flat at $$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Redline Communications Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

